Iran says no IAEA trip to Tehran on agenda

No trip to Iran by the United Nations nuclear watchdog is on the agenda, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday according to state media. "For now, there is no trip of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to Iran on the agenda.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:22 IST
"For now, there is no trip of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to Iran on the agenda. Considering Iran's goodwill and its logical answers, we can hope for good results if the agency follows a professional and non-political path," Mohammad Eslami said. The comments were made on the same day the IAEA considers a draft resolution ordering urgent cooperation from Iran during its Board of Governors meeting.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi had said last week the Agency had received an Iranian proposal to hold a further technical meeting with senior Agency officials in Tehran before the end of the month. In a document seen by Reuters and shared last week with the 35-nation Agency, the United States, Britain, France and Germany called it "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.

Eslami said Iran rejects this draft resolution.

