Russia's Transneft says Ukraine not planning to resume Druzhba oil flows today -TASS

Ukrainian pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta was not immediately available to comment. Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline had been temporarily suspended on Tuesday, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia, who cited "technical reasons on the Ukrainian side".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's state-owned pipeline operator Transneft says Ukraine is not planning to resume pumping oil via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported citing a company spokesperson.

"The Ukrainian side, according to Ukrtransnafta, is not planning to resume transportation today. We have no other information," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin was quoted by TASS as saying. Ukrainian pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta was not immediately available to comment.

Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline had been temporarily suspended on Tuesday, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia, who cited "technical reasons on the Ukrainian side". Hungary's MOL said its Ukrainian partner told the company that a Russian rocket had hit a power station close to the Belarus border which provides electricity for a pump station, and that this led to the stoppage.

