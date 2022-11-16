Europe's energy policy has failed on many fronts - Repsol CEO

Europe has failed in its energy transition, the chief executive of Spain's biggest oil and gas firm Repsol told the Reuters Energy Transition Europe 2022 conference on Wednesday, citing especially the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

Josu Jon Imaz said that Europe failed to guarantee its own energy security by having been too dependent on Russian supplies, did not make energy sufficiently affordable and fell short of decarbonisation plans to confront global warming.

