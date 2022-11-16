IAEA chief Grossi hopes meeting in Iran happens after Tehran casts doubt
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- Austria
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he hopes a meeting with Iran due later this month to end an impasse over uranium traces found at undeclared sites happens after Iran's nuclear chief reportedly said it was not on the agenda.
"I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place," Grossi said on Twitter, adding at a news conference that his tweet was in response to Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami's comments to state media, but that Iran had not made such remarks to the International Atomic Energy Agency directly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- U.N.
- Grossi
- Iranian
- Rafael Grossi
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
Soccer-'This is not our national team' - why some Iranians want their own country banned from World Cup
U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
Turkish defence minister says believes U.N.-brokered grains deal will continue -statement
Videos showing Iranian crackdown on protesters go viral as anger grows