IAEA chief Grossi hopes meeting in Iran happens after Tehran casts doubt

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:48 IST
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he hopes a meeting with Iran due later this month to end an impasse over uranium traces found at undeclared sites happens after Iran's nuclear chief reportedly said it was not on the agenda.

"I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place," Grossi said on Twitter, adding at a news conference that his tweet was in response to Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami's comments to state media, but that Iran had not made such remarks to the International Atomic Energy Agency directly.

