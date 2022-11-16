Left Menu

SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar, 8 die

30 pm in Marwah area of Kishtwar. The rescue operation is underway.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were killed when an SUV fell into a deep gorge in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place around 5:30 pm in Marwah area of Kishtwar. The rescue operation is underway.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences over the loss of lives. "Just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav after receiving the news of an unfortunate road accident in Marwah area. Eight persons have died on the spot. The rescue operations are in progress to recover other persons. All possible assistance is being provided. Further help as needed would also be made available. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh said in a Twitter post.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

