Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh likely to receive snowfall on Nov 19, 20

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh for November 19 and 20. "The weather is clear for the next 48 hours but after that fresh western disturbance is expected and on the 19th and 20th there would be fresh snowfall on higher reaches. The temperatures, both maximum and minimum, have dropped but they will drop more in days to come. We are expecting more snow by the end of November and December this year, " said Surender Paul, Head, Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD has also forecast rain in the lower states of the region. Earlier on November 14, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the higher reaches across five districts of Himachal Pradesh will receive fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours.

Higher reaches of Lahaul- Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Shimla districts received snowfall resulting in decline in temperatures across the state. "In five districts of the state, there has been light to moderate snowfall. Also in the hill town, Manali and hill resort Narkanda in Shimla district have received snowfall. The temperature has come down during the past 24 hours in the state. The temperature is expected to drop during the next 24 hours in the region," Paul said on Monday. (ANI)

