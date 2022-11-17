Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out in shops in Greater Noida

A fire broke out in shops on Wednesday in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:50 IST
Visual from the fire in Greater Noida (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday. Immediate action was taken and the fire was brought under control.

No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. "A fire broke out in 5-6 shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida. We took immediate action and the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained," the Chief Fire Officer told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

