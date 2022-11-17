Left Menu

Dutch power grid firm may ask customers to avoid peak hours

TenneT, the Dutch electric grid operator, said on Thursday it was looking into asking customers to avoid using the grid during peak hours in exchange for compensation, as a way to free up capacity.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:41 IST
Dutch power grid firm may ask customers to avoid peak hours
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

TenneT, the Dutch electric grid operator, said on Thursday it was looking into asking customers to avoid using the grid during peak hours in exchange for compensation, as a way to free up capacity. TenneT, which is also Germany's biggest grid operator, is struggling to keep up with grid usage and demand for new connections. In addition to a 10-year, 13 billion euro ($13.5 billion) investment plan in the Dutch land grid, it is engaged in a 30 billion euro build-out of sea-to-land infrastructure for offshore wind farms planned by the Dutch and German governments.

"Where companies had indicated they wanted to get off gas in 2030, they are now saying they want to do it tomorrow," the company said in a statement. "This is asking more from the existing electricity net, which cannot be expanded at the same pace."

The operator said it was conducting a market consultation to identify customers that would be willing to participate in a peak-hours scheme to reduce grid congestion. ($1 = 0.9632 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022