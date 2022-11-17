Left Menu

Lance Naik Manju becomes Indian Army's first woman Sky Diver

She jumped from a height of 10,000 ft from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv. The Eastern Command called it an "inspiring act" that would set an example for other women in the Indian Army.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:00 IST
Lance Naik Manju of Eastern Command . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became the first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army," Tweeted EasternCommand_IA. Indian Army's first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army's Adventure Wing for the jump, informed the Indian Army officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

