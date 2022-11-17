Hemant Soren has become a symbol of corruption in Jharkhand: State BJP chief

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has become a symbol of corruption in the state. Soren reached the ED office in Rachi for questioning after the central investigation agency summoned him in the illegal mining case.

Speaking to ANI Deepak Prakash said, "Hemant Soren has become a symbol of corruption in the entire Jharkhand. You can see the dark deeds of corruption prevailing in the entire government every day. Any department you point to is seen in the light of corruption." "If ED has summoned then you should go because all their associates are inside the jail and naturally many such pieces of evidence would have been found on the basis of investigation. That's why the ED has called Soren for questioning," Prakash told ANI.

Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash further said that many government officers are involved in this so they should also be questioned, along with senior bureaucrats. "This is a matter of more than Rs 10,000 crores. There is someone who is the custodian of the loot of illegal mining and that is Hemant Soren and his family," he claimed. "The investigating agencies are doing their job. Everyone should follow the law including the rich and poor. But the way the leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have tried to obstruct the work of investigating agencies by bringing some people, all I want to say is that the law is equal for all. Those who have committed an economic offence will have to go to jail," stated Deepak Prakash.

Prakash said, "It is very unfortunate that the current Jharkhand government have allowed looting the natural resources, on the behest of the Chief Minister. And when the Chief Minister is called for questioning, all he is doing is a political drama. According to me, the protector of the law has become the destroyer of the law in Jharkhand." Questioning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is underway in the Ranchi ED office in the illegal mining case.

Earlier in the day, CM Jharkhand said, "Allegations don't seem to be possible. I feel agencies should come to a concrete conclusion only after a detailed probe. I'm a CM, manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like those people who flee the country." "Such actions create uncertainty in the state. It can be called a conspiracy to destabilise Govt. Our rivals were conspiring to topple the government ever since we came to power. This submarine of the conspiracy didn't have the strength to rise out ot water-attempts being made to bring it out," said Soren.

The central agency has summoned the Jharkhand chief minister for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in the state, and also over the contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The ED began its probe in the money laundering matter based on an FIR filed against Pankaj Mishra and others. It subsequently took over the investigation into other cases related to illegal mining in Jharkhand.

Soren has been summoned months after the Election Commission of India (EC) in August sent a report to governor Ramesh Bias, recommending the CM's disqualification as a member of the state assembly for allegedly holding a mining lease. The BJP has argued that Soren flouted the office of profit rules. However, the CM has rejected all the allegations. Furthermore, ED's latest move comes almost a month after it seized passbook and chequebook, including two signed copies of Soren, from Mishra's house. The federal agency had arrested Mishra in July, and two others in August, and all of them currently remain in judicial custody. (ANI)

