Left Menu

Kremlin says UN gave assurances on Russian exports in grain deal

The Kremlin said on Thursday it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers. Moscow said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates Ukrainian agricultural exports from its southern ports on the Black sea, roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:52 IST
Kremlin says UN gave assurances on Russian exports in grain deal

The Kremlin said on Thursday it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers.

Moscow said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates Ukrainian agricultural exports from its southern ports on the Black sea, roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms. Had Moscow raised objections to its extension, the deal would have ended on Nov. 19.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have said commitments to secure the removal of Western barriers - both direct sanctions on a state agricultural bank and the indirect impact of sanctions on Russia's shipping and financial sectors - are a crucial part of the deal. In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "There is an assurance from the UN that work will be finalised to ensure the export of Russian food and fertilisers."

He said Russia had already seen progress towards easing sanctions, citing a joint statement by the United States, Britain and the EU to not sanction Russian food and fertiliser exporters, and said work was underway to "fully lift" the remaining obstacles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022