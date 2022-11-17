Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in MP, held

A bus conductor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman passenger in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a police officer said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday late night and the accused was arrested within a few hours of the incident.

The local police station in-charge said, "A bus conductor misled the woman. He told her that the bus would go to her stop but brought her to another place instead. The conductor raped the woman overnight at the last stop before throwing her off the vehicle." The victim managed to reach the nearest police station and lodged a complaint against the conductor. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the conductor under sections 373 and 367 of the IPC.

The police said they launched a manhunt and arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to jail, the local police station in-charge said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)