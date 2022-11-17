Left Menu

COP27: China stops short of joining global methane pledge

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:40 IST
COP27: China stops short of joining global methane pledge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua outlined his country's policy for reducing methane emissions at an event at the COP27 U.N. climate talks on Thursday, but stopped short of joining an international deal to cut emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by 30% by 2030.

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry introduced Xie at the event, where the United States and the European Union announced more than 150 countries had signed on to the pledge since it was launched last year at climate talks in Glasgow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022