'Agencies bent on creating disharmony': BJP leader on explosive haul in Rajasthan

The BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Thursday claimed some 'agencies' were behind the huge pile of explosives that was seized in the state. The haul comprised explosives and gelatine rods.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kataria said, "Some powers are increasingly gaining traction in the tribal region and such agencies are masterminding such incidents." He said many worrying findings have come out of the explosive haul and similar incidents in the state in the recent past.

"Neither the state government nor the central government should not take these incidents lightly. They should investigate these cases properly and find out all the conspirators who are disrupting peace," he said. While ruling out the direct involvement of Naxalites in the explosive seizure, he said some 'agencies' are hell-bent on creating social disharmony by orchestrating such incidents.

Earlier, some explosives were found in Aspur, nearly 70 kms away from the Odha Railway bridge blast site in Udaipur. Later, it was found that they originated from the Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals Limited (RECL) factory in the Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan and were reportedly sent to Ajmer. Some of the explosives were found in a river in Aspur.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, around 186 kg of gelatine rods were recovered in the Dungarpur city of Rajasthan, as per the official statement of the police. Aspur Station officer Savai Singh told ANI that the local villagers informed the police of the presence of gelatin rods. The rods were seized and kept at the police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Kumar said the police received information that the gelatin rods had been dumped in the Som river. Gelatine rods are primarily used for mining and carrying out explosions.

Notably, the train movement on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route was halted on Sunday, 13 November 2022, after an explosion took place on the broad gauge line. The explosion, which was reported near the Odha railway bridge on the Slumber-Megha highway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, caused damages to railway tracks. Following the incident, teams of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot to probe the matter. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

