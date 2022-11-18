Baseball-Yankees' slugger Judge named AL MVP

Slugger Aaron Judge was named the most valuable player of Major League Baseball's (MLB) American League on Thursday, after a historic season with the New York Yankees.

The outfielder, who is now a free agent, broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, smashing 62 homers in one of the most compelling storylines of the season. (Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

