Baseball-Yankees' slugger Judge named AL MVP
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 06:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 06:23 IST
Slugger Aaron Judge was named the most valuable player of Major League Baseball's (MLB) American League on Thursday, after a historic season with the New York Yankees.
The outfielder, who is now a free agent, broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, smashing 62 homers in one of the most compelling storylines of the season. (Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
