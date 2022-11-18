PM Modi to visit Arunachal on Nov 19 to inaugurate new Itanagar airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on November 19, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. At around 9:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar and dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation. After that, he will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where he will inaugurate 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' at around 2 PM, added the press release.

In a key step to boost connectivity in the Northeast, Prime Minister will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo'). The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

The development of a new airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region. During the Programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration. This project will contribute in a major way towards the fulfilment of the country's commitment to increase the adoption of green energy. (ANI)

