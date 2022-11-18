Left Menu

Gadkari inaugurates 2 highway projects worth Rs 1,082 cr in Bengal

Gadkari said fulfilling the 60-year-old demand of the people of Dalkhola (NH-34), this 5 km and 4-lane bypass built at the total cost of Rs 120 crore, will finally solve the traffic problem in Dalkhola town now.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 08:03 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 2 NH projects worth Rs 1,082 crore at Raiganj, West Bengal, said a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. Gadkari said fulfilling the 60-year-old demand of the people of Dalkhola (NH-34), this 5 km and 4-lane bypass built at the total cost of Rs 120 crore, will finally solve the traffic problem in Dalkhola town now, added the press release.

Apart from this, the travel time from Siliguri to Kolkata will reduce by two hours due to the construction of the bypass and ROB. This stretch will also improve movement along border areas of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, he added, as per the statement. The minister said that built at a total cost of Rs 962 crore, the 4-laning of Raniganj to Dalkhola stretch has improved the overall connectivity between West Medinipur and till borders of Bangladesh. This stretch will also enhance connectivity between Bengal & North Eastern Region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

