United States, Chile to sign green hydrogen deal in 2023

The governments of Chile and the United States plan to sign an agreement next year on energy co-operation to support the green hydrogen industry, they said in a joint statement on Thursday. Nations from Chile to Brazil and India are vying to become major producers of the fuel made from renewable energy as the war in Ukraine disrupts Europe's energy supplies and countries look to cut dependency on oil and gas.

"Both governments pledged their intent to sign a memorandum of understanding in 2023 on energy cooperation," the two governments said, adding that the pact would support development of the green hydrogen industry. Critics argue, however, that hydrogen is costly to produce and serves to prolong use of fossil fuels.

Officials meeting for two-way talks in Chile's capital of Santiago agreed on collaborative measures covering climate action, crime and security. Also included were grants for academics and researchers working on climate solutions, and plans to resume a joint science and technology council next year to boost public-private partnerships.

Chile and the United States also signed a pact to grant access for Chilean law enforcement to the U.S. eTrace program, which tracks the origin and purchase of firearms used in violent crimes, in a move to support criminal trials. A $1-million program to combat cyber-crime in the Southern Cone is also set to support Chilean police and prosecutors. The countries said they would next year resume talks on security and defense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)