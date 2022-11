BRIEF-Bitstamp Says Halting Trading Of FTT And CEL On November 22, 2022, At 1200 PM UTC - Blog

Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* BITSTAMP SAYS WE'RE HALTING TRADING OF FTT AND CEL ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022, AT 12:00 PM UTC - TWEET

* BITSTAMP SAYS DISABLING NEW ORDERS, CANCELLING EXISTING ORDERS FOR FTT AND CEL PAIRS; WITHDRAWALS WILL REMAIN ENABLED AFTER THE DEADLINE - TWEET Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3EISPab]

