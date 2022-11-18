Left Menu

CBI arrests a Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory on graft charges in Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory in Bangalore for demanding and accepting bribe.

18-11-2022
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory in Bengaluru for demanding and accepting bribe. The arrested accused has been identified as G.K.Jalan, Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka of Bangalore.

A case was registered on complaint against Principal Chief Engineer, Rail Wheel Factory, Ministry of Railways, Bangalore on the allegations of demanding illegal gratification from the complainant ( a civil contractor) who was awarded several contract works in the Rail Wheel Factory. It has been alleged that the Principal Chief Engineer demanded Rs.1,00,000 as a bribe from the complainant for continuing the contractual work of various types of civil work inside the Rail Wheel Factory. It was further alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to terminate the tenders awarded to him. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.1.41 lakh (approx) and incriminating documents. The arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court in Bangalore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

