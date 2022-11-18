Left Menu

U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:10 IST
Rebeca Grynspan Image Credit: Wikipedia

A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done.

"We are really very pleased on the extension of the Black Sea grains initiative. It is very good news for the world, for the food insecurity crisis that we are going through," Rebeca Grynspan told reporters in Geneva.

"But we have said very clearly that we are still not where we want to be, there is still work to be done and especially on fertilisers," she added.

