Left Menu

Fire breaks out on Navjeevan Express in Andhra Pradesh

The Railways officials have informed that this fire had erupted in the train's kitchen department.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:59 IST
Fire breaks out on Navjeevan Express in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out in the pantry car of Train No 12655, Navjeevan Express bound for Chennai from Ahmedabad when the train reached Gudur railway station in Tirupati district at 2.42 am on Friday. This caused panic among the passengers travelling on the train. Railway officials promptly stopped the train at Gudur Junction railway station and brought the fire under control.

The police informed that the fire was caused due to overheating in the pantry car. The Railways officials have informed that this fire had erupted in the train's kitchen department. The train was stopped for nearly an hour.

"We were shocked to see the fire in the train; after which we informed the officials. They reacted to it immediately and thus saved a lot of passengers," the passenger said. "It happened around 2.48 am near the Guduru junction. A fire broke out in the pantry car with over-heat. All the preventive measures were taken and hence it was controlled. The train was halted for around 80 minutes," Railway PRO Nasrupt Mandrapkur said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022