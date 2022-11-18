Left Menu

Kochi to host global meet on gender in aquaculture, fisheries

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:07 IST
Kochi to host global meet on gender in aquaculture, fisheries
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth edition of the global symposium on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) will be held here from November 21 to 23.

The conference is jointly organised by Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, a premiere research organisation under Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Society of Fisheries Technologists, India (SOFTI), a statement said here.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will officially launch the conference on November 20, it said.

The eighth in the global series, GAF8 is organised on the theme 'Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries' and is highlighted through various sub-themes related to the gender issues in the fisheries sector.

The aim of the conference is to bring forward gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector and discuss potential solutions through a gendered lens.

Furthermore, the conference will provide a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world, it said.

The three-day conference will bring together over 300 scientists, academicians, gender experts, policymakers and students from India and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers in GAF8.

Besides six focal themes, there are 10 special sessions organised by international and national organisations, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN, Pacific Community, BOBP, ICSF etc.

''We are honoured to bring this global conference to India and happy that this has generated wide interest in the gender researchers globally,'' said George Ninan, Director, ICAR-CIFT, Kochi and Organising Secretary, GAF8.

The CIFT, set up in 1957, is the only national centre in the country where research in all disciplines relating to fishing and fish processing is undertaken. The institute started functioning in Kochi in the same year, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022