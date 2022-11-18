Left Menu

Telangana: 25 college students fall ill after chemical gas leak in Hyderabad

Affected students were rushed to the hospital and as per the medical officials, the students are now out of danger.

Telangana: 25 college students fall ill after chemical gas leak in Hyderabad
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 25 students suffered from giddiness and fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderabad's Kasturba Government College. Affected students were rushed to the hospital and as per the medical officials, the students are now out of danger.

Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

