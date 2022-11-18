Shraddha murder case: Court orders Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct narco test of Aftab

Saket court on Friday ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of Aftab Amin Poonawala accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case within five days. Meanwhile, National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) has started the analysis of the mobile phone, camera, and laptop of Aftab. NCFL has been instructed to file the report to the police by the next week. They have also roped in Gujrat-based forensic experts for the analysis. During the investigation, cops recovered all three gadgets from Poonawala. Cops will first scan mobile phones to retrieve chat history and internet search details, and then they will scan the camera.

"Laptop scanning will take time. There is a possibility that the accused may have deleted or reset all these devices. However, analysis is going on and a report will be given to police next week," sources said. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker.

The family of Aftab that had fled to an unknown location and was untraceable as per the Manikpur police (Palghar), is now in touch with Delhi police. According to his father, he was a very open-minded boy who did not like restrictions.

A team from Delhi Police reached Mumbai as part of their probe into the Shraddha murder case. Several teams of Delhi Police are present in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to collect evidence related to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Friday held a high-level meeting to review the ongoing investigation into the murder case. The meeting was chaired by joint commissioner of police Meenu Choudhary and featured senior officers from South Delhi.

The police are also looking into a case of a body found in the East Delhi area in June this year, and directed officers to make arrangements for matching its DNA with the recovered body parts of the Mumbai woman, sources said. Officials at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have also been instructed to preserve the DNA from the body parts found in the East Delhi area, police added.On Friday, a separate Delhi police team visited the former workplace of the accused, Aftab, in Gurugram in search of the remaining pieces of his girlfriend's body and the weapon used to kill her.

Aftab confessed to killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces before dumping in the forests of Chhatarpur. Aftab used to walk fearlessly to the forest to dispose of the dead body. He was allegedly high on marijuana when he committed the crime, sources said. (ANI)

