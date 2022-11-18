Left Menu

J-K: 3 Indian Army jawans die in avalanche

As many as three soldiers of the Indian Army died in an avalanche in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said police.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as three soldiers of the Indian Army died in an avalanche in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said police. According to the Kupwara Police, the incident took place in the Machhil area of the district and three jawans of the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles died in the line of duty.

The Police said all the bodies have been retrieved. "In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in the Machhil area when they came under an avalanche. All the bodies have been retrieved," said Kupwara Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

