Left Menu

Chopped hand found at cemetary in Bihar's Darbhanga, probe initiated

A chopped hand was found in the cemetery located at the Chakjhora locality in the Darbhanga district of Bihar on Friday, according to the local police statement.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 21:46 IST
Chopped hand found at cemetary in Bihar's Darbhanga, probe initiated
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A chopped hand was found in the cemetery located at the Chakjhora locality in the Darbhanga district of Bihar on Friday, according to the local police statement. The chopped hand found at the Chakjhora cemetery in Chakjhora of the Laheriasarai police station area has created a sensation in the nearby areas.

Police after getting the information from the local people, swung into action and reached the spot. The police have taken the chopped hand in its possession. The police further informed that a report has been filed and an investigation has been initiated. As per the report, "the children playing in the cemetery ground at Chakjhora on Wednesday saw a man's severed hand wrapped in a towel in the field. The children then informed the local people about the same. Acting upon the information, the locals immediately buried the severed hand in the ground."

But the matter came to light when on Thursday, the field was filled with the foul smell. After this, the information about the recovery of a severed hand spread like wildfire in the adjoining areas. Speaking about the incident, resident Sikandar said that after he came from the office, he got to know about the incident. Sikandar then informed the police.

The police said that a probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
2
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022