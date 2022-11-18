Bengaluru to become India's economic capital: CM Bommai

Bengaluru will remain not only as a city of technology but also country's economic capital in the next five years, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Union Industries & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, IT/BT Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani, Start Up Vision Group Chairman Prashanth Prakash, Additional Chief Secretary (IT/BT) Dr.E.V.Ramanareddy, IT/BT Director Meena Nagaraj and others were present.

Speaking at the valedictory of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 and distribution of awards here on Friday, he said Karnataka has been in a better position in attracting Foreign investment and Startups. Beyond Bengaluru must grow. The State enjoys a good ranking in the fields of agriculture, technology and economy, and naturally the responsibility is more than them. The CM said, "Since Karnataka has been in first place in all fields maintaining that position is challenging. To achieve it they need to work hard. In this regard, they have confidence in engineers and scientists, and their hard work. Modern technology must be used for the betterment of mankind and for building a good society. Each person can bring changes and he must march forward with self-confidence without the fear of losing. This self-confidence has been the inspiration for Tech Summit. Such an event will be successful if industrialists achieve success in their area of work. Many important innovations have happened because of a few individuals and not because of any company.

He further said, "They have successfully conducted the Bengaluru Tech Summit and it must be carried forward. The feelings of participants in these three days of events are very important. Bengaluru means a city of gold and people with a golden heart." (ANI)

