MP: Youth kills father for Rs 10 lakh insurance money in Barwani, arrested
The police arrested the accused son, Anil Pawar (27), a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Sendhwa along with three others involved in the murder conspiracy on Friday. The three other conspirators have been identified as Pintu, Golu and Karan.
- Country:
- India
A youth hatched a conspiracy and killed his father for an insurance claim of Rs 10 lakh in the Sendhwa police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said. The police arrested the accused son, Anil Pawar (27), a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Sendhwa along with three others involved in the murder conspiracy on Friday. The three other conspirators have been identified as Pintu, Golu and Karan.
Barwani Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla said that Sendhwa police received information on November 10 that a 52-year-old man, Chhagan Pawar died in a road accident. After that, the police registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC and started an investigation into the matter. When the police team check the CCTV footage and cyber reports, they grew suspicious and interrogated the people concerned then it came to light that Anil along with three others hatched a conspiracy to kill his father. Besides this, the father-son duo had a dispute regarding family issues and money, he added.
The police added section 302 of the IPC into the matter and arrested all four accused. Further proceedings into the matter were on, SP Shukla added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sendhwa
- CCTV
- Anil
- section 302
- Madhya Pradesh's
- Ambedkar Colony
- Karan
- Pawar
- Chhagan
- Barwani
ALSO READ
Karan Singh hits back at Jairam over 'unsavoury remarks' against father
Gola Gokarannath seat: BJP candidate leading by over 10,000 votes
Bypolls 2022: RJD wins Mokama seat, BJP victorious in Gopalganj, UP's Gola Gokarannath
"Thank you..." CM Yogi after party wins Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll
Bipasha Basu flaunts her full-grown baby bump in new selfie with Karan Singh Grover