PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport the Donyi Polo airport, in Itanagar and said that the government is dedicated to serving the North-East sector. "The Government is dedicated to serving the North-east sector, a separate ministry administers the jurisdictional requirements of NER," the PM said

"From culture to agriculture, from commerce to connectivity, the development of North-East has become our top priority," the prime minister said Speaking at the inauguration event Prime Minister Modi said, "You know that we have brought a work culture where we inaugurate the projects of which we have laid the foundation stone. The era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' is gone."

In his address, he said that a gathering of such a huge crowd is a result of the efficient implementation of government policies in the state. "The gathering of such a huge crowd with such a festive feel so early in the morning, is the result of implementing all the Government policies efficiently and on time," said PM Modi.

Lauding the government for the timely completion of the project the prime minister pointed out that hindrance, pendency and diversion were not aspects of his government. "We have ensured on-time completion of all the undertaken development projects. Hindrance, pendency and diversion are not aspects of the government," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that when he laid the foundation stone of the airport in 2019 political commentators were dismissive of the airport being completed and stated that it was just a poll gimmick. "When I laid its foundation stone in 2019, polls were about to be held. Political commentators made a noise that the airport isn't going to be built and that Modi is erecting a stone due to poll. Today's inauguration is a slap on their faces," said PM Modi.

With the inauguration of the first greenfield airport, PM Modi said that North-East is witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities. "Today Northeast is witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities. Today's event is a great example of New India's approach towards development," he said.

PM Modi added that the Donyi Polo Airport is the fourth operational airport of Arunachal Pradesh. "Donyi Polo Airport is the 4th operational airport of Arunachal Pradesh. Within 8 years, the government has constructed seven new airports which have improved connectivity," he said.

Reiterating the motive of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas PM Modi said that the government is dedicated to serving all the sections of society with the motive of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. "Today even the remotest corners of the North-Eastern region are electrified. And through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY the treatment cost of up to Rs 5 lakh is made available to the NE Region," he said.

Underlining the benefits the farmers received from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana he said that today 85 per cent of the rural areas are covered under PM Gram Sadak Yojana. The farmers of the northeast are benefiting from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. "Bamboo has been an important part of the North-East's livelihood, which was restricted during the colonial regime. We changed these restrictive laws to empower our bamboo farmers to cultivate, add value and sell their produce," PM added.

PM Modi also heaped praises on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government which he said had made efforts to form a separate ministry for the development of the north east region. "After Independence, the northeast became witness to a different era. For decades, the region remained a victim of negligence...When Atal Ji's government came, for the first time efforts were made to change this. It was the 1st govt that made a separate ministry for northeast development," he said.

Prime Minister Modi along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the brochure of UDAN ( (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik). Addressing the inaugural function, Rijiju said that dream of having a different airport has been fulfilled by PM Modi.

"It was our dream to have an airport in our state's capital, today that dream has come true with the efforts of PM Modi. He gave special directions for building this airport," said Rijiju. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)