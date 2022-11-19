Left Menu

PM Modi reaches Varanasi for inaugural function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kashi for Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi and is all set to inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Saturday. Along with the inauguration of the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture today.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj. A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honour nine prominent religious leaders of Tamil Nadu which include, Shrimad Manikkavachak Tambiran, Swami Shivkar Desikar, Srilashree Satya Gyan Mahadev Deshik Paramacharya Swamigal, Shiv Prakash Desik Satya Gyan Pandar Sannadi, Sri Sivagnan Balaya Swamigal, Gyanprakash Desikar, Shivalingeshwar Swami Kandaswamy, Mayakrishnan Swamy and Muthu Sivaramaswamy. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present.

Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning. The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

