Lucknow Authority restarts demolishing illegally constructed "Yazdan" building

LDA restarted the demolition work today after Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had not granted an interim stay against demolishing the building after hearing for two days a petition filed by Flat owners at Yazdan apartment.

Demolishing work of illegally constructed seven-storey Yazdan building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday restarted the demolition of the illegally constructed seven-store Yazdan building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The demolition came after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court did not grant an interim stay against demolishing the building after hearing for two days a petition filed by flat owners at the Yazdan apartment.

The demolition work at the seven-storied Yazdan apartment restarted after five days amid tight security to avoid any possible untoward incident on Saturday. Speaking about the demolition, LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said they submitted map before LDA but it had not been released to them.

Despite that, they started construction. They shouldn't have done it when they hadn't received no objection certificate (NOC), he added. Earlier, flat owners at Yazdan apartment had filed a petition in the high court after the LDA started the demolishing work at the apartment.

Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had not granted an interim stay against demolishing, at the same time it directed LDA to file an affidavit within ten days in this regard. During hearing, the HC had asked from LDA possible steps to stop the construction by Yazdan Builders on Nazul land.

The HC had also asked the LDA why it had not done anything to stop the illegal construction work of the building in the beginning itself. (ANI)

