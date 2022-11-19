Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Union minister welcomes participants

The event is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) jointly. The event which started on November 17 will continue till December 16, and is aimed at rediscovering the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in this month-long event.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:29 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the people who arrived on a special train from Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) for the month-long "Kashi Tamil Sangamam" on Friday night. As many as 216 people arrived on the train for the Sangamam, officials said.

"Tamil Nadu & Kashi have age-old relations, there is no village in Tamil Nadu where Lord Shiva is not worshipped. This is Tamil Kartik month when all worshippers visit Shiv temples," the union minister said while speaking to the media. "Tamil Kashi Sangam Yatra has been organised to rejuvenate the relation," he said.

Hundreds of delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in this month-long event.

"Rameswaram and Kashi are very interlinked. People can exchange their culture and knowledge. We're here to learn about that old culture," said a participant. "Amazing experience. We are very excited to be here. We thank IIT, Madras, IIT BHU and Modi government for arranging everything," another participant said. (ANI)

