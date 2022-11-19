Kashi Vishwanath Temple gets its first Tamil trustee

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday got its first Tamil trustee. K Venkat Ramana Ghanapati is the first person of Tamil origin who has been made Trustee at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The move came on the same day when the city flagged off 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a month-long program to rediscover the ancient civilizational bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. K Venkat Ramana Ghanapati born in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on August 19, 1973, completed his entire Education up to B.Com in Varanasi.

This area of old Kashi city is predominantly inhabited by the Tamil migrated families. His father V Krishnamurthy Ghanapadi was a very renowned Ghanapadigal and Vedic scholar of Kashi.

He was awarded the most prestigious President Award in 2015 for his proficiency in Sanskrit and Indian Scriptures. His forefathers upto five generations were also associated with Vedic rituals being performed in Kashi. They are doing great service to South Indian society in performing sacred rituals in their original purest form when they visit Varanasi for the same.

He is the first person of Tamil origin who has been made Trustee at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust by the Uttar Pradesh Government as per the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His presence at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is a source of pride to millions of people of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art. Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience. More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi. (ANI)

