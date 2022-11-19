Left Menu

Congress expels party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy for six years for anti-party activities

Congress on Saturday expelled senior party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy for six years for anti-party activities.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 22:25 IST
Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress on Saturday expelled senior party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy for six years for anti-party activities. Marri Shashidhar Reddy is the son of the former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Marri Chenna Reddy.

The Disciplinary Action Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) expelled Shashidhar Reddy after he met Union Minister Amit Shah along with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on November 11 in the national capital. Reddy also made a remark against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy.

"The Disciplinary Action Committee of TPCC has discussed at length that Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Ex-Vice-Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority and former Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has met the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, at New Delhi, on 18-11-2022, along with Bandi Sanjay, President, State BJP and DK Aruna, National Vice-President, BJP with a proposal to join BJP and also his remarks and utterances passed against A Revanth Reddy, President, TPCC on 19-11-2022," the G Chinna Reddy said in the order. The order further reads that the above activities of Shashidhar Reddy will attract disciplinary rules and guidelines of the Indian National Congress Party Constitution.

"Keeping in view of the tendency of the situation and anti-party activities of M. Shashidhar Reddy, the DAC of TPCC, has taken a decision to expel him from the Congress party for a period of six years. Hence, he is expelled from the Congress party for his anti-party activities with immediate effect and it is sent to AICC for ratification," he added. (ANI)

