Left Menu

Never joined hands with Pakistan, says Farooq Abdullah at rally in J-K's Akhnoor

Former President of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah on Saturday addressed a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district and said that they never joined hands with Pakistan

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:37 IST
Never joined hands with Pakistan, says Farooq Abdullah at rally in J-K's Akhnoor
JKNC former President Farooq Abdullah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former President of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah on Saturday addressed a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district and said that they never joined hands with Pakistan. During his address, the former President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said, "We never joined hands with Pakistan. Jinnah had come to meet my father, but we denied to join hands with him.

The Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah launched a number of attacks on the Centre. "No religion is bad, it's humans who are corrupted, not a religion. They will use 'Hindus are in danger' a lot during the elections but I request you to not fall prey to it," he said. Farooq Abdullah also aimed at the Centre for not keeping their promises in the Union Territory. "We were promised 50,000 jobs here, where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and children are all unemployed," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Friday informed about the stepping down of Farooq Abdullah from the post of party president. With his stepping down, the party's General Secretary has been tasked to conduct the election for Abdullah's successor. This election will be completed by December 5; until then, the party will be chaired by Farooq Abdullah.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn't review his decision," the JKNC said in a tweet. "In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the General Secretary as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until then Dr Sahib continues as President of JKNC," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
3
NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022