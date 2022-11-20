Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in the early hours of Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in the early hours of Sunday. The encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. The joint operation is carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.

"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

