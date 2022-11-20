Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in the early hours of Sunday.
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in the early hours of Sunday. The encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. The joint operation is carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.
"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details awaited. (ANI)
