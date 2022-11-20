Left Menu

Five students arrested for ragging girl in Odisha college

The video went viral in Berhampur where 12 college students were seen harassing a girl student. The case was registered under POCSO and IT Acts.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:35 IST
Five students arrested for ragging girl in Odisha college
Superintendent of Police, Berhampur Saravana Vivek (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police on Saturday arrested five students including two juveniles in a college in Berhampur for allegedly ragging and harassing a girl student. The arrest was made after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident was reported from Binayak Acharya College, Berhampur. Among the five students arrested three are senior students and two are juveniles. The College administration rusticated 12 students who were seen in the viral video harassing the girl.

"The video went viral in Berhampur where 12 college students were seen harassing a girl student. The case was registered under POCSO and IT Acts. Five were detained while three adults and two juveniles were arrested. College rusticated the students while counselling of others was done," said Superintendent of Police, Berhampur Saravana Vivek. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022