Mother-daughter dead bodies recovered from pond in Deoria district, police suspect suicide

Dead bodies of a mother and daughter was recovered from a pond in Deoria district.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 09:27 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
Dead bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found in a pond at Devtaha village in Deoria district. According to Sankalp Sharma, SP of Deoria, their missing complaint was lodged on November 17.

"A video has been recovered from the victim's cellphone which indicates that this is a matter of suicide case. But we are still investigating this case in a proper manner" he also said. On the other hand, a relative of the victim has claimed that she used to get tortured by her in-laws and there was a rift between them, for the past few days.

"The victim was married in 2012 and gave birth to a daughter later. The in-laws used to torture the victim a lot and the riff was continuously going on for quite some days," said Deepak Singh a relative. "There were many bruises on the face of the woman," further stated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

