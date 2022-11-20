Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - TASS

He said that the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel. No radioactive emissions have been detected, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:02 IST
Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has come under Ukrainian shelling but there has been no radiation leak detected, TASS reported on Sunday citing an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom.

Fifteen shells were fired at the plant's facilities, TASS quoted Rosenergoatom adviser Renat Karchaa as saying. He said that the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel.

No radioactive emissions have been detected, he added. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site that has damaged buildings and threatened a nuclear accident.

The facility, which provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times since it was occupied by Russian forces soon after the war began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022