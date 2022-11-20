Left Menu

Minister allays fears over free power supply in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Sunday sought to allay fears of consumers that they would lose 100 units of free power if they linked their aadhar card with the power connection.

Reacting to reports in a section of the press and social media, he told reporters here that they were the handiwork of vested interests to create fear among the consumers and take advantage of it.

This is a campaign that is unacceptable and that the consumers would continue to get 100 free units even after linking aadhar card, he said.

Steps were taken to strengthen the TANGECO and also to know the data of production, demand and supply of power and the consumers, farmers and handloom and powerloom weavers would get power supply as usual, he clarified.

The consumers base of TANGEDO has increased from 1.15 crore to three crore now, the Minister pointed out.

To a question on providing free connections, he said after the DMK government took over, it has provided one lakh free power to consumers, particularly farmers, as was promised.

Of the another 50,000 promised connections, the Chief Minister M K Stalin has already released 20,000 connections recently and the remaining 30,000 would be given in 100 days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

