Chhawla gangrape case: Dhami meets victim's parents, assures support

The Uttarakhand CM said he had spoken to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and has also received detailed information on the case from the victim's lawyer Charu Khanna.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:02 IST
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting the victim's parents. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met the parents of the victim in the Chhawla gang-rape and murder case at the Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi, assuring them of his full support. The Uttarakhand CM said he had spoken to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and has also received detailed information on the case from the victim's lawyer Charu Khanna.

Earlier, Dhami had talked to the victim's father saying she was the 'Daughter of Uttakhand' and the whole of Uttarakhand stands with the family at this hour of grief. He had also said that he would meet him soon, on his visit to the national capital.

The girl, from Pauri in Uttarakhand, was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered by three men in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012. However, the Supreme Court, on November 7 acquitted the three accused, setting aside the Delhi High Court judgement awarding life sentences to the trio. (ANI)

