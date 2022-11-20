Left Menu

Wanted criminal injured in shootout with police in Jaipur

The gangster, Raj Hudda, was wanted in connection with the alleged killing of a man in Faridkot area of Punjab on November 10. A Punjab police personnel Hakam Singh was also injured in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:47 IST
Wanted criminal injured in shootout with police in Jaipur
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal was injured allegedly after being shot in his leg by police during a shootout in Ramnagariya area of Jaipur, the police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Raj Hudda, is a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and was wanted in various cases including murder, said officials.

DCP (East) Karan Sharma said that Punjab Police and Rajasthan police through the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) received a tip-off about Hudda's presence in Jaipur, and on the basis of which, a joint team of Rajasthan police and ATS reached the spot and covered the area leaving no space for Hudda and two others to escape. The police gave them a warning, but they refused to surrender and Hudda took out a gun and started shooting at the police team.

"During cross-firing, Hudda was shot in one of his legs," Sharma said while adding that two of his accomplices were also caught during the shootout. "Hudda has been admitted a hospital, and is undergoing treatment," said Sharma.

Officials said that the gangster, Raj Hudda, was wanted in connection with the alleged killing of a man in Faridkot area of Punjab on November 10. A Punjab police personnel Hakam Singh was also injured in the incident, they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022