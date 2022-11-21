Vaishali accident: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for families of deceased

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives including children in the accident that took place in Vaishali on Sunday, and announced an ex-gratia for the next kin of the deceased. At least seven children were killed and several others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Mehnar area of Vaishali, Bihar, said police on Sunday.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. "I am pained by the incident of a speeding truck crushing many people including children in the Desari police station area of Vaishali. Deep sympathy for the relatives of the deceased. They will be given an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each. Instructed for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," Kumar tweeted in Hindi in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement resulting in devastating consequences. Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the road accident in Vaishali.

"The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan in Hindi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. He sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund).

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

