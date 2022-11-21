Left Menu

MP: One held for killing man for molesting woman in year-old case

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the person accused of killing a man who allegedly molested a woman a year ago.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:56 IST
MP: One held for killing man for molesting woman in year-old case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the person accused of killing a man who allegedly molested a woman a year ago. The arrested accused has been identified as Yunus Ansari who admitted to his crime after strict interrogation by the police.

The police said that the skeleton of a man was recovered from the forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, four months after he was reported missing. This skull has been recovered from the Mauganj police station area. It has been alleged that the deceased went missing a year ago and was killed by two men for allegedly molesting a woman.

The police had recovered the skull of his body four months after his death. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

