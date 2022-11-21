370 companies to take part in 'Poultry India Expo' from Nov 23

Around 370 companies, including 50 foreign firms, will participate in 'Poultry India Expo', touted as South Asia's biggest poultry event, to be held here for three days from November 23.

Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) president Chakradhar Rao Potluri on Monday said the companies would showcase their products, including feed, medicine, equipment and their best farming practices during the event which is being held after a gap of three years.

About 25,000 people from across the country are expected to attend the expo, he said.

On November 22, 'Knowledge Day', focusing on latest scientific innovations in breeding, hygiene, nutrition, poultry equipment and marketing would be held.

IPEMA Director Anil Dhumal said the 'Knowledge Day' is aimed at imparting necessary information to all the stakeholders, including farmers. About 1,400 delegates have registered themselves for the event.

The Indian poultry industry is the most cost-effective poultry industry in the world and it has given employment to over 3.3 million people, he claimed.

