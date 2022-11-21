Signature campaign in Shimla to get justice for Shraddha

Hundreds of locals participated in a signature campaign demanding justice for Shraddha Walker who was killed by her partner in Delhi. The campaigns were organised at many places including many colleges and Ridge Maidan in Shimla by an NGO-Defenders of Human Rights to get justice for Shraddha.

The youths who participated in the campaign believed that this type of incident should not be accepted. Various types of campaigns are being run across the country to protest against this incident, in which all sections of society are actively participating.

Meanwhile, the organisation has also announced a demonstration from the CTO of Shimla to pay soulful tribute to Shraddha on Tuesday. It will also take out a candle march to pay soulful tribute to Shraddha. Recently, the national capital witnessed a monstrous crime in which a girl named Shraddha Walker of Maharashtra was murdered by her live-in partner and chopped off in 35 pieces.

The ongoing investigation into the case has also revealed that the couple had a fight on May 18 after which Aaftab killed Shraddha. According to Delhi Police sources, the May 18 quarrel was not the first between the couple as they had numerous fights over three years.

"On May 18, there was a fight between the two over bringing household items from Mumbai. They fought over who would bear the household expenses and bring the items. Aaftab got very angry over this. During the quarrel, which started around 8 pm on May 18, Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and a refrigerator the next day," a source told ANI earlier. Aaftab was arrested on November 12, six months after Delhi police launched an investigation into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker.

Officials of Delhi Police on Sunday continued the probe in the dense forest area of South Delhi's Mehrauli with an aim to recover the dismembered body parts of Shraddha Walker, believed to be disposed of by her murderer Aaftab Amin Poonawala across the national capital. Earlier, Delhi police, after recovering around 12 suspected body parts disposed of by Aaftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, later brought him to the jungle to recover other body parts, according to police sources on November 13.

Notably, a plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a transfer of investigation in the case from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The plea, which has been moved by a practising lawyer of Delhi, stated that investigation by Delhi Police, in this case, cannot be efficiently carried out due to administrative/staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidence and the witness as the incident had taken place about six months back. (ANI)

