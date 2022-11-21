"You gave 27 years to BJP, give us just 5 years..." Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday carried out a huge rally in Amreli, and asked the public to give one chance to the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. According to a press statement, while addressing the rally of thousands of people, the Delhi CM said "Only 10 days are left for the Assembly elections. AAP is giving tough competition to all the parties. AAP is reaching out to the people by carrying their issues, because of which there is a storm of 'Parivartan' (change) in Gujarat."

The AAP National convenor said that the party has been getting great response from the public and they have accepted him as a "brother". "If AAP comes to power, I will share the responsibility of all the families like a brother. Today, people are frustrated with inflation. I will get people rid of inflation. From the 1st of March, the electricity bill will be zero and everyone will get 24 hours of electricity, just like the people of Delhi and Punjab get," he said.

CM Kejriwal also highlighted his poll promise of providing Rs 100 to every woman in the state "We will put Rs 1000 in every adult woman's accounts. Some people ask what is the need for doing that. So many girls are not able to study because of a lack of money. So many women are not able to provide their children with milk and fresh vegetables. Once we provide them with this money, all these problems will be solved," he added.

He further emphasized on the unemployment situation in the state and promised to provide "10 lakh jobs" and Rs 3000 unemployment benefits. "Today, there is rampant unemployment in Gujarat. I will also arrange employment for your children. I gave 12 lakh employments in Delhi. In Punjab also, we gave 20,000 new employments. We will provide 10 lakh employment in Gujarat and till a youth gets the job, will also provide them with Rs 3000 unemployment benefit," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also promised of making schools and hospitals in the state saying that the government will bear the whole medical costs and will secure the future of children. "We have built many hospitals and Mohalla clinics in Delhi. Now, we will do the same here as well. If we come to power, the government will bear all the medical costs. Whether it is a medicine of Rs 5 or an operation of Rs 10 lakh, everything will be given for free," he said.

"I will build fantastic schools in Gujarat just like I have built in Delhi. Here also, we will provide all education for free. In Delhi, the child of a judge and a child of a labor study are on the same bench. Children of rikshaw pullers are becoming engineers and children of laborers are becoming doctors," he further said. He said that he doesn't know how to do politics, but he knows how to get the job done and he doesn't make false promises.

"I don't know how to show rowdiness, how to abuse and how to do politics. I am an educated person and I know how to get the job done. The job that I have done in Delhi, if you all give me the chance, I will also do that in Gujarat. I don't make false promises and I will never say that I will give 15 lakh. I am an honest person and I don't do corruption," he said. At last, CM Kejriwal urged the public to give him five years and if he is not able to fulfill the promises, then "throw" him out.

"Those who are in the government for 27 years and didn't do anything won't do anything in the future as well. They didn't build schools and hospitals. You all gave 27 years to BJP, just give me five years and if I don't fulfill my promises, then throw me out," Kejriwal said. The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies is slated to go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and the state is considered a bastion of the party. (ANI)

