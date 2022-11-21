Left Menu

Soccer-United States v Wales teams

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:19 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group B match between the United States and Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday:

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Dan James.

