Bulldozer laden with flowers greets CM Yogi in Porbandar

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was greeted with flower laden bulldozer when he addressed election rally.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday was greeted with a flower laden bulldozer as he addressed an election rally seeking votes for sitting MLA and BJP candidate Babu Bhai Bokharia to ensure the party's victory for the seventh consecutive term. Saluting the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, who "shook big forces for the sheer strength of his firm belief in simplicity, truthfulness and non-violence", CM Yogi said that Porbandar has important places related to the Nath sect, adding that some of the villages in the district are followers of Baba Gorakhanath.

The UP CM traced the linkage to the time of Lord Krishna's marriage with Rukmini. Yogi said, Gujarat has given leadership to the country in every crisis, adding that the BJP has become synonymous with security and prosperity.

The CM further said, "The farmers of Gujarat are moving towards prosperity as across the country the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is reaching 12 crore farmers. Mission Rozgar is run to provide employment to 10 lakh youths." "Besides, Digital India, Startup India, Standup India and Make in India initiatives of PM Modi are helping in realising the dream of a developed and self-reliant India," he stated further.

He also mentioned the achievements of the government in terms of providing tap water in rural areas, housing for the poor, toilet facilities, pension for the needy, highways and air connectivity as well as cow protection. (ANI)

